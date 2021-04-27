UPS, Crocs rise; Eli Lilly, General Electric fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:
United Parcel Service Inc., up $18.32 to $194.13.
Solid delivery volume helped the package delivery service beat analysts’ first-quarter profit forecasts.
Raytheon Technologies Corp., up $1.81 to $82.81.
The aerospace and defense company’s first-quarter profit beat Wall Street forecasts.
Eli Lilly and Co., down $5.01 to $182.21.
The pharmaceutical company’s first-quarter profit and revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.
Marsh & McLennan Cos., up $5.01 to $132.21.
The global professional services firm beat Wall Street’s first-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.
Crocs Inc., up $12.98 to $97.82.
The footwear company gave investors a solid sales forecast after reporting surprisingly strong first-quarter financial results.
TransUnion, up $4.42 to $104.99.
The credit reporting company beat Wall Street’s first-quarter profit forecasts.
General Electric Co., down 8 cents to $13.49.
The industrial conglomerate’s first-quarter revenue fell short of analysts’ forecasts.
Synchrony Financial, down 74 cents to $40.73.
The consumer credit company’s revenue missed Wall Street forecasts.
