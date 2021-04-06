CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Nats Park worker tests positive | Anxiety over returning to offices | DC region's vaccine progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
New lifestyle and reality TV network launches in DC, other markets

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

April 6, 2021, 8:34 AM

Tysons, Virginia-based Tegna Inc., owner of 64 television stations including WUSA9 in D.C., has launched a 24-hour, women-oriented lifestyle and reality TV network called Twist — and watching it comes with a twist as well.

Twist is not carried on cable channels, but is instead an over-the-air channel that viewers will find on digital sub-channels of its local broadcast television stations. Viewing those channels requires a digital over-the-air antenna, increasingly popular with consumers.

Twist airs in Washington on Channel 9’s digital sub-channel 9.4. Twist is available in 41 Tegna markets and 11 Univision markets.

“Audiences craving lifestyle and reality programming, who have been underserved in the multicast space, now have free access to high quality shows that have never before been available over-the-air,” said Brian Weiss, president of Tegna’s entertainment networks.

Twist’s shows include food and home renovation programs and reality series such as Dance Moms, Tabatha Takes Over, Flipping Out and Clean House. It will add Queer Eye for the Straight Guy, Top Chef: Masters and Dr. 90201 in coming months.

Digital antennas plug directly into a television set and can be placed indoors. Unlike cable or streaming services, there are no subscription fees for watching over-the-air digital sub-channels.

Watch a promotional video for Tegna’s new Twist Entertainment Network:

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

