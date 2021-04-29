Outdoor crab shack and bar coming to U Street

A year-round outdoor crab shack and bar is coming to D.C.’s U Street corridor later this year.

Chesapeake is from the team behind Duke’s Grocery, whose Proper Burger is a perennial entry on “best burgers” lists, but there won’t be any burgers on the menu at Chesapeake, nor will there be any inside dining.

“If it’s got a shell, there’s a good chance it’ll be on the menu,” said Duke’s partner Daniel Kramer.

Uniquely, the entire operation will be outside through all seasons, with a large awning, fans and heaters and seating for about 50.

Kramer describes the vision for Chesapeake as a casual dockside vibe and a vibrant bar scene. It will open later this year. Kramer had no firm opening date, calling the location, at 925 U Street NW, currently a construction site.

Kramer had no menu to share yet, but in the Duke’s team’s announcement, it said it will focus on favorites like Maryland blue crabs, lobsters, snow crab legs, peel-and-eat shrimp and sides like corn on the cob, cabbage slaw and pasta salad. All beers will be locally sourced from breweries in the District, Maryland and Virginia.

“The best thing about living in the mid-Atlantic are the beach towns, the family-run restaurants and bars by the Bay and the overall welcoming vibes out there. That’s what we’re going for,” Kramer said.

The original Duke’s Grocery opened on 17th Street in Dupont Circle, followed by Duke’s Counter in Woodley Park, and a second Duke’s Grocery in Foggy Bottom. The Duke’s team also opened tabletop Korean barbecue spot Gogi Yogi in Shaw in 2019.