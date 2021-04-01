CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Md. facing J&J dosage shortfall | DC approves some fans Capital One Arena | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Business & Finance » New unemployment filings rise…

New unemployment filings rise in DC, Va.; fall in Md.

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

April 1, 2021, 8:47 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

New claims for unemployment benefits last week rose in the District and in Virginia, following a national increase in initial unemployment filings.

Initial claims for unemployment benefits in Maryland fell.

Nationwide, the Labor Department reports 719,000 new unemployment filings in the week ending March 27, 61,000 more than the previous week. On an unadjusted basis, excluding seasonal factors, initial unemployment claims totaled 714,433 last week.

There are currently 3.79 million Americans receiving standard unemployment benefits, 46,000 fewer than the previous week. The Labor Department does not distinguish between benefits that were voluntarily ended or expired.

Initial claims for unemployment benefits, unadjusted, for D.C., Maryland and Virginia during the week ending March 27:

DC

Week ending March 27: 2,402

Week ending March 20: 1,983

Maryland

Week ending March 27: 8,937

Week ending March 20: 11,484

Virginia

Week ending March 27: 48,256

Week ending March 20: 17,560

The Department of Labor posts initial claims for unemployment benefits by state online.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance | Latest News | Local News

Commerce Department builds out supply chain resilience in 2022 budget

Assessment dashboard shows why federal hiring is so difficult

$715 billion defense budget takes flack from left and right

Civilian agencies would see a 16% spending boost under Biden's 2022 budget

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up