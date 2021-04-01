New unemployment filings rise in DC, Va.; fall in Md.

New claims for unemployment benefits last week rose in the District and in Virginia, following a national increase in initial unemployment filings.

Initial claims for unemployment benefits in Maryland fell.

Nationwide, the Labor Department reports 719,000 new unemployment filings in the week ending March 27, 61,000 more than the previous week. On an unadjusted basis, excluding seasonal factors, initial unemployment claims totaled 714,433 last week.

There are currently 3.79 million Americans receiving standard unemployment benefits, 46,000 fewer than the previous week. The Labor Department does not distinguish between benefits that were voluntarily ended or expired.

Initial claims for unemployment benefits, unadjusted, for D.C., Maryland and Virginia during the week ending March 27:

DC

Week ending March 27: 2,402

Week ending March 20: 1,983

Maryland

Week ending March 27: 8,937

Week ending March 20: 11,484

Virginia

Week ending March 27: 48,256

Week ending March 20: 17,560

The Department of Labor posts initial claims for unemployment benefits by state online.