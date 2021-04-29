CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Md. lift outdoor dining restrictions | New mass vaccination site in Howard Co. | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
New unemployment claims down in DC, Maryland; up in Virginia

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

April 29, 2021, 8:59 AM

First time filings for unemployment benefits in D.C. and Maryland fell last week, following the national trend lower, but initial unemployment claims in Virginia more than doubled.

Nationwide, initial unemployment benefits filings fell to a pandemic low of 553,000 in the week ending April 24, 13,000 fewer than the previous week. On an unadjusted basis, initial claims last week totaled 575,350.

Continuing claims, or the total number of Americans currently getting standard unemployment benefits, rose slightly to 3.66 million.

About 14 million Americans who lost their jobs at the onset of the pandemic have now regained employment, though an estimated 8.4 million fewer hold jobs now than before the pandemic, according to CNBC data.

Initial jobless claims during the week ending April 24, not seasonally adjusted, for D.C., Maryland and Virginia:

District of Columbia

Week ending April 24: 2,818

Week ending April 17L 3,268

Maryland

Week ending April 24: 6,781

Week ending April 17: 7,555

Virginia

Week ending April 24: 42,969

Week ending April 17: 13,751

The Department of Labor posts weekly initial unemployment claims by state online.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

