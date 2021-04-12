CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: All Virginians 16 and up now eligible for shots | More states could see surge like Michigan | DC region's vaccine progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Business & Finance » Hilton, Capital One among…

Hilton, Capital One among Fortune’s 10 best companies to work for

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

April 12, 2021, 9:16 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Fortune’s annual 100 Best Companies to Work For, this year based on surveys of more than 500,000 employees, puts two large companies with headquarters in the D.C. region in the top 10.

Hilton Worldwide ranks  No. 3, while Capital One Financial ranks ninth. Both are headquartered in McLean, Virginia. Hilton has more than 9,000 employees in the D.C. area; Capital One, about 8,000.

Also making the top 100 on the Forbes list this year are Bethesda, Maryland-based Marriott International, at No. 15, and Vienna, Virginia-based Navy Federal Credit Union at No. 59.

Fortune’s 2021 list is based on confidential employee surveys gathered during the pandemic. It said workplaces that put employee health first — both physical and psychological — enjoyed record jumps in employee experience scores.

It said 71% of companies on this year’s list saw an increase in their Trust Index scores from last year.

The top 10 companies on the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For 2021:

  1. Cisco
  2. Salesforce
  3. Hilton
  4. Wegmans Food Markets
  5. Rocket Companies
  6. UKG
  7. Texas Health Resources
  8. Camden Property Trust
  9. Capital One Financial
  10. American Express

The full list, and methodology, are online.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

‘What caused this?’ State Department reinvigorates task force on mystery illness

Another year, another record-high budget request for VA

SBA executives ‘beyond doubt’ that teleworking employees are more productive

From 'cloud-intolerant' to cloud native, Navy networks are undergoing a transformation

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up