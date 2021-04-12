Hilton, Capital One among Fortune’s 10 best companies to work for

Fortune’s annual 100 Best Companies to Work For, this year based on surveys of more than 500,000 employees, puts two large companies with headquarters in the D.C. region in the top 10.

Hilton Worldwide ranks No. 3, while Capital One Financial ranks ninth. Both are headquartered in McLean, Virginia. Hilton has more than 9,000 employees in the D.C. area; Capital One, about 8,000.

Also making the top 100 on the Forbes list this year are Bethesda, Maryland-based Marriott International, at No. 15, and Vienna, Virginia-based Navy Federal Credit Union at No. 59.

Fortune’s 2021 list is based on confidential employee surveys gathered during the pandemic. It said workplaces that put employee health first — both physical and psychological — enjoyed record jumps in employee experience scores.

It said 71% of companies on this year’s list saw an increase in their Trust Index scores from last year.

The top 10 companies on the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For 2021:

Cisco Salesforce Hilton Wegmans Food Markets Rocket Companies UKG Texas Health Resources Camden Property Trust Capital One Financial American Express

The full list, and methodology, are online.