CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Nationals monitor vaccinated players | Va. vaccine chief on J&J pause | What to know about J&J vaccine | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Business & Finance » Gaylord National Resort to…

Gaylord National Resort to reopen July 1

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

April 7, 2021, 8:26 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The D.C. area’s largest hotel, the Gaylord National Resort at National Harbor, will reopen July 1, 16 months after the COVID-19 pandemic closed it in March 2020.

Hotel owner Ryman Hospitality Properties lost more than a year of convention and conference business but used the time to give the nearly 2,000-room hotel a reboot.

Ryman is completing a $64 million guest room renovation, including the resort’s 110 suites.

“Gaylord National’s reopening represents a significant milestone for our company as we get closer to a much-anticipated return to group travel. After accelerating a previously planned rooms’ renovation and repositioning our food and beverage offerings over the last year, we are ready to welcome guests back to the most spectacular resort on the East Coast,” said Colin V. Reed, chairman and CEO of Ryman Hospitality.

With business travel still a long way from returning to normal, there has been little demand for Gaylord’s more than 600,000 square feet of meeting and exhibit space. The hotel is the largest nongaming resort and convention center on the East Coast.

The hotel laid off more than 2,000 employees last year. A Gaylord spokesman declined to comment on how many employees will be brought back, but issued this statement regarding COVID-19 reopening plans and capacity limits:

We are partnering closely with the local health authorities to align our enhanced protocols, including any capacity restrictions within our expansive resort and multiple meeting spaces, with the most up-to-date medical guidelines and in accordance with Marriott’s Commitment to Clean.”

The seven other hotels at National Harbor, including the MGM National Harbor, are currently all open.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

Related News

Recommended

Army reimagining the way it uses, modernizes its technology and infrastructure

IRS too ‘outgunned’ to shrink $1T tax gap, Rettig tells Congress

Demand for post office services remains high, but USPS plan looks to cut hours

Inglis, Easterly tapped for cyber leadership roles at White House, CISA

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up