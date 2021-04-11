CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: All Virginians 16 and up now eligible for shots | More states could see surge like Michigan | DC region's vaccine progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Business & Finance » Downtown hotel sues Charlottesville…

Downtown hotel sues Charlottesville over tax bill

The Associated Press

April 11, 2021, 2:41 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — A hotel in downtown Charlottesville has filed a lawsuit accusing the Virginia city of overcharging it nearly $100,000 in taxes.

Charlottesville’s City Council last week unanimously voted to allow the city attorney’s office to retain outside counsel to assist with the case, The Daily Progress reports.

The Omni Charlottesville Hotel’s lawsuit claims the city erroneously assessed the property at over $46 million for the 2020 tax year when its fair market value was approximately $36.7 million.

The hotel sued the city in Charlottesville Circuit Court. The seven-story, 205-room hotel has been open since 1985.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

State Department cyber diplomacy bill seeks to fill ‘missing piece’ in interagency defense

Lawmakers question role of military component IGs

‘What caused this?’ State Department reinvigorates task force on mystery illness

From 'cloud-intolerant' to cloud native, Navy networks are undergoing a transformation

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up