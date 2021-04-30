CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC to offer walk-up vaccines for teens | How DC chief is incentivizing vaccination | What to know about travel | DC region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

April 30, 2021, 3:57 PM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for June delivery fell $1.43 to $63.58 a barrel Friday. Brent crude oil for June delivery fell $1.31 to $67.25 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for May delivery fell 3 cents to $2.07 a gallon. May heating oil fell 4 cents to $1.92 a gallon. June natural gas rose 2 cents to $2.93 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery fell 60 cents to $1,767.70 an ounce. Silver for July delivery fell 22 cents to $25.87 an ounce and July copper fell 2 cents to $4.47 a pound.

The dollar rose to 109.31 Japanese yen from 108.88 Japanese yen. The euro fell to $1.2022 from $1.2126.

