CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Updated DC-region mask guidance | Va. counties offer vaccine self-scheduling | DC outdoor pools to reopen | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Business & Finance » Closing prices for crude…

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

April 23, 2021, 3:45 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for June delivery rose 71 cents to $62.14 a barrel Friday. Brent crude oil for June delivery rose 71 cents to $66.11 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for May delivery rose 2 cents to $2 a gallon. May heating oil rose 1 cent to $1.87 a gallon. May natural gas fell 2 cents to $2.73 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery fell $4.20 to $1,777.80 an ounce. Silver for May delivery fell 1 cent to $26.08 an ounce and May copper rose 6 cents to $4.34 a pound.

The dollar fell to 107.93 Japanese yen from 108.10 Japanese yen. The euro rose to $1.2092 from $1.2008.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

Here's how federal employees can use the new emergency paid leave program

Warner says Senate committee working on bill to require mandatory reporting for cyber threats

White House releases statement marking this year's Public Service Recognition Week

Navy rethinking plan to cut medical military billets

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up