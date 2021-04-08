CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Tigers at Va. zoo test positive | DC-area colleges detail vaccination plans | DC opening walk-up vaccine sites for seniors | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Amazon: Construction on schedule for Metropolitan Park in Arlington

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

April 8, 2021, 8:29 AM

Amazon says construction on its Metropolitan Park is on schedule. Metropolitan Park is the first phase of new construction of Amazon’s HQ2 development in Virginia’s Arlington County.

Amazon shared the news with its employees during a virtual global all-hands event to update the progress in Arlington County where the Metropolitan Park and its Helix Building will be the centerpiece of the development.

It is expected to open in 2023. Amazon also plans to run its new buildings on 100% renewable energy from a local solar farm.

Amazon said it now has more than 1,600 employees in Arlington, in five existing buildings in Crystal City. Most of those jobs are in its Amazon Web Services, Devices and Finance divisions.

Amazon has pledged to invest $2.5 billion in its HQ2 headquarters in Arlington over the next decade, and eventually employ 25,000.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

