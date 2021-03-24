Whitlow’s on Wilson is closing, plans to relocate

Whitlow’s on Wilson, a bar and grill in Arlington, Virginia's Clarendon neighborhood with a decades-old history, is closing. But it's planning a comeback.

The owners said they were unable to negotiate an extension of their lease at 2854 Wilson Blvd., which expires at the end of June. Its last day will be June 26.

But it is planning a comeback.

“We don’t necessarily see this as a goodbye, more of a see you later. We are actively looking for a future home,” Whitlow’s posted on Twitter.

Whitlow’s is a popular night spot, drawing from the neighborhood and elsewhere in the D.C. area with live music several nights a week, a large rooftop deck and a crowded two-page menu with everything from chicken wings to burgers and ribs. It was voted Virginia’s Most Popular Bar by BuzzFeed in 2014.

The original Whitlow’s opened at 11th and E streets in Northwest D.C. in 1946. It relocated to Clarendon in 1995.