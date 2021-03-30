Virginia Cancer Specialists opens large cancer treatment center in Fairfax

Fairfax, Virginia-based Virginia Cancer Specialists, the largest private cancer practice in Northern Virginia, is opening its newest location at 8613 Lee Highway in Fairfax on April 13.

It is VCS’s largest diagnosis and treatment center. The center replaces an existing VCS location in Fairfax at 8503 Arlington Boulevard, which is closing, with physicians relocating to the new location. VCS has 10 centers in Northern Virginia.

VCS signed a long-term lease for the Lee Highway building in 2020. It was previously the Merrifield Technology Center.

The new 60,000-square-foot center includes medial oncology, radiation oncology, surgical oncology, diagnosis and lab services as well as clinical research facilities. VCS says it has the highest number of specialized cancer physicians in the region.

VCS is also part of the US Oncology Network, giving its physicians access to a network of more than 1,200 other physicians as well as research and data from cancer patients in clinical trials.