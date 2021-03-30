CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Md. vaccine update | Metro GM on ridership | Mask competition | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Business & Finance » Virginia Cancer Specialists opens…

Virginia Cancer Specialists opens large cancer treatment center in Fairfax

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

March 30, 2021, 8:52 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Virginia Cancer Specialists’ new cancer treatment facility in Fairfax. (Courtesy Virginia Cancer Specialists)

Fairfax, Virginia-based Virginia Cancer Specialists, the largest private cancer practice in Northern Virginia, is opening its newest location at 8613 Lee Highway in Fairfax on April 13.

It is VCS’s largest diagnosis and treatment center. The center replaces an existing VCS location in Fairfax at 8503 Arlington Boulevard, which is closing, with physicians relocating to the new location. VCS has 10 centers in Northern Virginia.

VCS signed a long-term lease for the Lee Highway building in 2020. It was previously the Merrifield Technology Center.

The new 60,000-square-foot center includes medial oncology, radiation oncology, surgical oncology, diagnosis and lab services as well as clinical research facilities. VCS says it has the highest number of specialized cancer physicians in the region.

VCS is also part of the US Oncology Network, giving its physicians access to a network of more than 1,200 other physicians as well as research and data from cancer patients in clinical trials.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

EPA details plans to restore collective bargaining with largest employee union

Judge rules USPS can move 'limited' mail-sorting machines to improve service

HHS QSMO sees $6B more in grants handled through shared solutions this year

DoD will release document highlighting military needs in 5G, software and data this spring

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up