New unemployment filings up in Virginia, down in Maryland

First time filings for unemployment benefits in Virginia totaled almost 20,000 last week, up by more than 7,000 from the previous week, but initial claims fell in Maryland and were little changed from the previous week in the District.

Nationwide, the Labor Department reports there were 712,000 new claims for unemployment benefits during the week ending March 6, 42,000 fewer than the previous week.

The number of Americans currently receiving standard unemployment benefits was 4.14 million, down 193,000 from the previous week, and the lowest level of continuing claims since the pandemic began a year ago. The Labor Department does not distinguish between benefits that voluntarily ended or expired.

On an unadjusted basis, excluding seasonal factors, initial unemployment claims last week totaled 709,458.

Initial filings for unemployment benefits, unadjusted, during the week ending March 6 in D.C., Maryland and Virginia:

DC

Week ending March 6: 1,080

Week ending Feb. 27: 1,036

Maryland

Week ending March 6: 6,781

Week ending Feb. 27: 7,879

Virginia

Week ending March 6: 19,605

Week ending Feb. 27: 12,155

The Labor Department posts weekly unemployment filings by state online.