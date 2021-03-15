CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. sports update | Masks after vaccination? | Md. hits vaccine milestone | Latest test results in DC region | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
New restaurant grants available for National Landing businesses

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

March 15, 2021, 1:33 PM

The National Landing Business Improvement District and the Restaurant Association of Metropolitan Washington have a new round of grant aid for restaurants and small businesses.

The $100,000 relief program, called “Love Local,” will divide the funds equally among businesses that apply and are approved.

Eligible businesses must be open, brick-and-mortar small businesses or restaurants in National Landing, which comprises Crystal City, Pentagon City and Potomac Yard in Virginia.

The National Landing BID estimates there are about 100 restaurants within those neighborhoods.

The grants are intended for employee pay and any necessary operator-related expenses.

Grant applications will be accepted online until March 28. They will be reviewed on a first-come, first-served basis, and will amount to at least $1,000 for each approved business.

Last spring, the National Landing BID awarded small business grants in a program with Arlington County that provided emergency funds to over 70 local businesses.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

