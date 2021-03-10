CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Changes in DC restrictions | AstraZeneca effectiveness | Latest test results in DC region | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Business & Finance » Frederick Douglass home sets…

Frederick Douglass home sets Capitol Hill sales record

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

March 10, 2021, 1:40 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
The former residence of abolitionist Frederick Douglass set the Capitol Hill record for highest sales price for a home when it was purchased in 2021.
The former residence of abolitionist Frederick Douglass set the Capitol Hill record for highest sales price for a home when it was purchased in 2021.

Courtesy Adam Rackliffe/Washington Fine Properties
The former residence of abolitionist Frederick Douglass set the Capitol Hill record for highest sales price for a home when it was purchased in 2021.
The former residence of abolitionist Frederick Douglass set the Capitol Hill record for highest sales price for a home when it was purchased in 2021.

Courtesy Adam Rackliffe/Washington Fine Properties
The former residence of abolitionist Frederick Douglass set the Capitol Hill record for highest sales price for a home when it was purchased in 2021.
The former residence of abolitionist Frederick Douglass set the Capitol Hill record for highest sales price for a home when it was purchased in 2021.

Courtesy Adam Rackliffe/Washington Fine Properties
The former residence of abolitionist Frederick Douglass set the Capitol Hill record for highest sales price for a home when it was purchased in 2021.
The former residence of abolitionist Frederick Douglass set the Capitol Hill record for highest sales price for a home when it was purchased in 2021.

Courtesy Adam Rackliffe/Washington Fine Properties
The former residence of abolitionist Frederick Douglass set the Capitol Hill record for highest sales price for a home when it was purchased in 2021.
The former residence of abolitionist Frederick Douglass set the Capitol Hill record for highest sales price for a home when it was purchased in 2021.

Courtesy Adam Rackliffe/Washington Fine Properties
(1/5)
The former residence of abolitionist Frederick Douglass set the Capitol Hill record for highest sales price for a home when it was purchased in 2021.
The former residence of abolitionist Frederick Douglass set the Capitol Hill record for highest sales price for a home when it was purchased in 2021.
The former residence of abolitionist Frederick Douglass set the Capitol Hill record for highest sales price for a home when it was purchased in 2021.
The former residence of abolitionist Frederick Douglass set the Capitol Hill record for highest sales price for a home when it was purchased in 2021.
The former residence of abolitionist Frederick Douglass set the Capitol Hill record for highest sales price for a home when it was purchased in 2021.

A 6,200-square-foot home two blocks from the U.S. Supreme Court has sold for $4.995 million, the highest sales price for a home in the Capitol Hill neighborhood on record.

The previous Capitol Hill record for a residential sale was $3.9 million.

The Empire-Style townhome, at 216 A Street Northeast, was once the residence of abolitionist Frederick Douglass in the 1870s.

The home was listed for sale by HRL Partners and Thornett+Corder of Washington Fine Properties last October. It declined to disclose the buyer.

A plaque at the property indicates Douglass lived in the home from 1871 to 1877. Records don’t reveal whether he owned the home or just occupied it, but it was his first residence in D.C.

The four-level home was previously owned by the National Association for Home Care & Hospice and included a small Frederick Douglass museum. It was purchased by Brush Arbor Home Construction, which completely renovated it, in 2018.

The townhome includes seven bedrooms, six-and-a-half baths, an outdoor terrace, custom millwork and an elevator.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

What led to IRS backlog: ‘Thin workforce,’ new pandemic relief programs

Katko calls for $5B CISA budget to reflect its ‘quarterback’ status

VA launches strategic review, considers schedule changes amid concerns with new EHR

Register for Federal News Network's DoD Cloud Exchange

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up