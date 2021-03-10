Frederick Douglass home sets Capitol Hill sales record

A plaque at the property indicates Douglass lived in the home from 1871 to 1877. Records don’t reveal whether he owned the home or just occupied it, but it was his first residence in D.C.
The four-level home was previously owned by the National Association for Home Care & Hospice and included a small Frederick Douglass museum. It was purchased by Brush Arbor Home Construction, which completely renovated it, in 2018.
The townhome includes seven bedrooms, six-and-a-half baths, an outdoor terrace, custom millwork and an elevator.
