DC, Maryland and Virginia are still missing 435,000 jobs

Unemployment rates fell in the District, Maryland and Virginia in January, and all three continue to regain jobs, but the total workforce deficit is still significant.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that in D.C. in January, there were 71,700 fewer jobs than there were a year ago. That’s down 8.9%.

In Maryland, the deficit was 169,000 jobs, a 6.1% drop. Virginia had 193,900 fewer jobs than a year earlier, down 4.7%.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in the District fell to 8.4% in January, down from 8.8% in December. The unemployment rate in Maryland was 6.4%, down from 6.8%. Virginia’s unemployment rate in January was 5.3%, down from 5.6% in December.

Unemployment rates fell in 33 states and the District in January.

Hawaii and California tied for the highest state unemployment rates in January, at 10.2% and 9.0%. South Dakota had the lowest state unemployment rate, of just 3.1%.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics has posted the most recent state unemployment rates and changes in civilian workforce online.