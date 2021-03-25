CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Md. sees highest case rate since Jan. | Fauci on preventing another surge | Tips for getting your shot | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Business & Finance » Closing prices for crude…

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

March 25, 2021, 3:51 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for May delivery fell $2.62 to $58.56 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude oil for May delivery fell $2.46 to $61.95 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for April delivery fell 7 cents to $1.92 a gallon. April heating oil fell 8 cents to $1.75 a gallon. April natural gas rose 5 cents to $2.57 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for April delivery fell $8.10 to $1,725.10 an ounce. Silver for May delivery fell 18 cents to $25.05 an ounce and May copper fell 8 cents to $3.98 a pound.

The dollar rose to 109.11 Japanese yen from 108.71 yen. The euro fell to $1.1779 from $1.1820.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Federal health insurance programs are now 'essential' during future shutdowns, OPM says

New DoD IG report says telework is helping employees' work and personal lives

DISA looks to correct past cloud migration mistakes with move to milCloud

Army's new tactical network faces first test in 'crucible of combat'

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up