CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. approves new restrictions | COVID-19 relief: Where is the money going? | Latest vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Business & Finance » Closing prices for crude…

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

March 2, 2021, 3:53 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for April delivery fell 89 cents to $59.75 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude oil for May delivery fell 99 cents to $62.70 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for April delivery rose remained at $1.94 a gallon. April heating fell 1 cent to $1.81 a gallon. April natural gas rose 6 cents to $2.84 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for April delivery rose $10.60 to $1,733.60 an ounce. Silver for May delivery rose 20 cents to $26.88 an ounce and May copper rose 11 cents to $4.22 a pound.

The dollar fell to 106.75 Japanese yen from 106.81 yen. The euro rose to $1.2085 from $1.2047.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

Opportunity to reskill federal workforce for AI jobs 'underutilized,' panel warns Congress

USPS offers to buy more electric delivery vehicles, if Congress puts up billions

Federal employees face retirement delays due to lags at NFC

OPM reopens Combined Federal Campaign to help Texas winter storm victims

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up