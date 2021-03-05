CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC expands vaccine eligibility | Fauci on year of COVID-19 | Vaccine clinics in Md. churches | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Capacity restrictions are still crimping Maryland’s casinos

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

March 5, 2021, 10:32 AM

MGM National Harbor in Prince George’s County is consistently the highest revenue-generating casino in Maryland. (Courtesy MGM National Harbor)

Total gaming revenue at Maryland’s six privately owned casinos in February was down 16.6% from a year ago because of ongoing COVID-19 limitations to the number of guests.

Combined, all six casinos generated $126.2 million in gaming revenue last month.

At MGM National Harbor, where capacity is still limited to 25%, total gaming revenue was down 16.8% to $50.8 million.

MGM National Harbor reopened six restaurants in late January when Prince George’s County lifted its ban on indoor dining, though restaurants are limited to 25% capacity as well

Live! Casino & Hotel was permitted to increase capacity to 50% in late February after Anne Arundel County eased some restrictions, but February gaming revenue there was still down 17.9% from a year ago, to $45 million.

Baltimore’s Horseshoe casino is struggling the most. Its February gaming revenue of $14.3 million was down 20.1% from a year ago. Horseshoe is allowed to operate at 50% capacity.

The state’s three smaller casinos also saw a decline in February gaming revenue, down 17.7% at Rocky Gap, down 5.4% at Hollywood Casino and down 2.8% at Ocean Downs. All three are allowed to operate at 50% capacity currently.

Maryland Lottery and Gaming posts monthly and year-to-date casino revenue online.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

