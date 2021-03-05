Capacity restrictions are still crimping Maryland’s casinos

All six casinos generated $126.2 million in gaming revenue last month. At MGM National Harbor, where capacity is still limited to 25%, total gaming revenue was down 16.8% to $50.8 million.

Total gaming revenue at Maryland’s six privately owned casinos in February was down 16.6% from a year ago because of ongoing COVID-19 limitations to the number of guests.

Combined, all six casinos generated $126.2 million in gaming revenue last month.

At MGM National Harbor, where capacity is still limited to 25%, total gaming revenue was down 16.8% to $50.8 million.

MGM National Harbor reopened six restaurants in late January when Prince George’s County lifted its ban on indoor dining, though restaurants are limited to 25% capacity as well

Live! Casino & Hotel was permitted to increase capacity to 50% in late February after Anne Arundel County eased some restrictions, but February gaming revenue there was still down 17.9% from a year ago, to $45 million.

Baltimore’s Horseshoe casino is struggling the most. Its February gaming revenue of $14.3 million was down 20.1% from a year ago. Horseshoe is allowed to operate at 50% capacity.

The state’s three smaller casinos also saw a decline in February gaming revenue, down 17.7% at Rocky Gap, down 5.4% at Hollywood Casino and down 2.8% at Ocean Downs. All three are allowed to operate at 50% capacity currently.

Maryland Lottery and Gaming posts monthly and year-to-date casino revenue online.