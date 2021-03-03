CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. approves new restrictions | COVID-19 relief: Where is the money going? | Latest vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Business & Finance » Arlington’s newest residential high-rise…

Arlington’s newest residential high-rise is leasing (at $8,000 a month for top floor views)

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

March 3, 2021, 8:53 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
The Aubrey is one of the three newest residential high-rises in Rosslyn, Virginia.

Courtesy Penzance
Rents in the The Aubrey are as high as $8,000 a month.

Courtesy Penzance
The Aubrey has a rooftop terrace and pool, an indoor craft beer lounge, a billiards room, an exhibition kitchen, a co-working space and a “winery-inspired clubroom.

Courtesy Penzance
(1/3)

One of three newest residential high-rises in Rosslyn, Virginia, is now leasing, but the best views won’t come cheap.

The Aubrey, a 23-story apartment building, is part of developer Penzance’s The Highlands community, named for its geographic location near the top of the hill at 1555 Wilson Blvd.

Construction began on the 1.2-million-square-foot trio of high-rises in late 2018 at the site of a former 1980s-era office building and fire station. The development incorporates a new, state-of-the-art fire station, as well as 40,000 square feet of retail.

The new fire station opens this summer. The adjacent, redeveloped Highlands Park opens late this year.

The Aubrey’s 331 apartments range in size from one to three bedrooms at 680 square feet to 1,689 square feet, with rents ranging from $2,125 a month to as much as $8,000 a month for large, high-floor units and two-story loft apartments with wrap-around balconies.

Many other units have private balconies with scenic views such as the Rosslyn skyline, Potomac River and D.C. monuments.

There is a rooftop terrace and pool, an indoor craft beer lounge, a billiards room, an exhibition kitchen, a co-working space and a “winery-inspired clubroom.”

The new leasing center is across the street, at 1600 Wilson Blvd. Move-ins will start June 1.

The two other buildings are Evo, a 27-story, 449-unit apartment building that will begin leasing this summer, and Pierce, a 26-story, 104-unit condo building where sales are currently underway and prices start in the $900,000s.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Air Force says security guard was lax in duty in letting unauthorized man onto Joint Base Andrews

Register for Federal News Network's DoD Cloud Exchange

Congress to more seriously consider commission's proposals for improving military, public service

OPM reopens Combined Federal Campaign to help Texas winter storm victims

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up