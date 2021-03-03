Arlington’s newest residential high-rise is leasing (at $8,000 a month for top floor views)

One of three newest residential high-rises in Rosslyn, Virginia, is now leasing, but the best views won't come cheap.

The Aubrey, a 23-story apartment building, is part of developer Penzance’s The Highlands community, named for its geographic location near the top of the hill at 1555 Wilson Blvd.

Construction began on the 1.2-million-square-foot trio of high-rises in late 2018 at the site of a former 1980s-era office building and fire station. The development incorporates a new, state-of-the-art fire station, as well as 40,000 square feet of retail.

The new fire station opens this summer. The adjacent, redeveloped Highlands Park opens late this year.

The Aubrey’s 331 apartments range in size from one to three bedrooms at 680 square feet to 1,689 square feet, with rents ranging from $2,125 a month to as much as $8,000 a month for large, high-floor units and two-story loft apartments with wrap-around balconies.

Many other units have private balconies with scenic views such as the Rosslyn skyline, Potomac River and D.C. monuments.

There is a rooftop terrace and pool, an indoor craft beer lounge, a billiards room, an exhibition kitchen, a co-working space and a “winery-inspired clubroom.”

The new leasing center is across the street, at 1600 Wilson Blvd. Move-ins will start June 1.

The two other buildings are Evo, a 27-story, 449-unit apartment building that will begin leasing this summer, and Pierce, a 26-story, 104-unit condo building where sales are currently underway and prices start in the $900,000s.