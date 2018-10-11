202
Home » Business & Finance » Rosslyn development The Highlands…

Rosslyn development The Highlands breaks ground

By Jeff Clabaugh | @wtopclabaugh October 11, 2018 9:17 am 10/11/2018 09:17am
Share

WASHINGTON — Developer Penzance will officially break ground Oct. 24 on the latest big development in Rosslyn, one that will add three new residential towers to the skyline.

The development will be called The Highlands, a nod to its geographic location at the top of the hill at 1555 Wilson Blvd., near the newly redeveloped Rosslyn Highlands Park.

The Highlands will include three glass towers named Pierce, Aubrey and Evo.

Pierce will be a 26-story condominium with 104 residences that will have floor-to-ceiling windows and views of the Potomac and the D.C. skyline.

The Aubrey will be a 23-story rental apartment building with 331 units, ranging in size from studio to three-bedroom, as well as balconies, a rooftop pool, private club and fitness center.

Evo will be a 27-story apartment building with 449 units, ranging in size from studio to three-bedroom.

“As Rosslyn evolves, incorporating more restaurants, retail and residential than it ever has before, we are building The Highlands as a new dynamic placemaking community to complement the surrounding mixed-use transformation of the neighborhood,” stated John Kusturiss of Penzance.

The Highlands replaces a six-story office building and fire station that were demolished earlier this year. The development will include a state-of-the-art fire station.

It will also include 40,000 square feet of retail, with CVS among the early tenants to sign on to the project.

Site work has already begun on the 1.2 million-square-foot project. The Highlands’ three buildings will be completed in phases throughout 2021.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
Arlington, VA News Business & Finance Consumer News jeff clabaugh Latest News Local News new apartments penzance Real Estate News residential development rosslyn Virginia

WTOP's Junior Reporter Contest

Enter today

WTOP is looking for its next star reporter! Enter your child today for a chance to appear on WTOP, and take home a cash prize for your child and school.

700

Other Galleries

See our other photo and media galleries

Recommended
Latest
600
Hurricane Michael slams Florida
American Music Awards
Local deaths of note
Today in History: Oct. 11
Celebrity birthdays Oct. 7-13
Scenes from Kavanaugh protests
Must see: Glenstone reopens with new 200,000-square-foot museum
What to do in October
DC Fashion Week gets couture farewell
20 pumpkin recipes for fall
Harford County shooting
Fall Movie Guide
2018 Emmy Awards
Hurricane Florence
15 warm and hearty soup recipes
New York Fashion Week
Best places to go apple picking this fall
20 of the best DC-area fall festivals
‘Embodiment of America’: Traffic stops as locals pay respects to Sen. John McCain
Who else is buried at US Naval Academy Cemetery in Annapolis?
Remembering John McCain
John McCain’s life and career
Celebrity deaths