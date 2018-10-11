Rosslyn development The Highlands breaks ground

From now until 2021, work is in progress on three new residential developments in Rosslyn that will add almost 1,000 living units and thousands of square feet for new retail stores.

WASHINGTON — Developer Penzance will officially break ground Oct. 24 on the latest big development in Rosslyn, one that will add three new residential towers to the skyline.

The development will be called The Highlands, a nod to its geographic location at the top of the hill at 1555 Wilson Blvd., near the newly redeveloped Rosslyn Highlands Park.

The Highlands will include three glass towers named Pierce, Aubrey and Evo.

Developer Penzance will officially break ground Oct. 24 on the latest big development in Rosslyn, one that will add three new residential towers to the skyline. (Courtesy Penzance)

Pierce will be a 26-story condominium with 104 residences that will have floor-to-ceiling windows and views of the Potomac and the D.C. skyline.

The Aubrey will be a 23-story rental apartment building with 331 units, ranging in size from studio to three-bedroom, as well as balconies, a rooftop pool, private club and fitness center.

Evo will be a 27-story apartment building with 449 units, ranging in size from studio to three-bedroom.

“As Rosslyn evolves, incorporating more restaurants, retail and residential than it ever has before, we are building The Highlands as a new dynamic placemaking community to complement the surrounding mixed-use transformation of the neighborhood,” stated John Kusturiss of Penzance.

The Highlands replaces a six-story office building and fire station that were demolished earlier this year. The development will include a state-of-the-art fire station.

It will also include 40,000 square feet of retail, with CVS among the early tenants to sign on to the project.

Site work has already begun on the 1.2 million-square-foot project. The Highlands’ three buildings will be completed in phases throughout 2021.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.