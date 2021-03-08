CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC-area schools, parents weight in on CDC distancing rule | Montgomery Co. sports update | Confirmed cases: DC, Md., Va. | Latest vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Dinosaur safari comes to National Harbor

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

March 8, 2021, 11:09 AM

The Dino Safari will be installed in one of National Harbor’s parking lots and run from March 18 through April 11.

The 60-minute tour features over 40 animatronic dinosaurs.

The Dino Safari costs $49.95 per vehicle, with up to seven people per vehicle.

Atlanta-based Imagine Exhibitions is bringing Dino Safari — an interactive drive-through dinosaur park — to National Harbor.

The 60-minute tour, with guests driving through the fictional Pangea National Park, includes over 40 animatronic dinosaurs, as well as an educational audio tour that plays through a vehicle radio.

Imagine Exhibitions worked with paleontologist Gregory Erickson to develop the fact-based educational content, including how dinosaurs lived, ate, behaved and evolved.

The Dino Safari will be installed in one of National Harbor’s parking lots and run from March 18 through April 11. It costs $49.95 per vehicle, with up to seven people per vehicle.

“Beware: Along the journey, earthquakes might erupt, dinosaurs could battle and audience members may have to help save a baby dinosaur’s life,” Imagine Exhibitions said in its announcement.

“It’s the perfect outdoor socially-distanced attraction for our region, our residents and many others,” said Jackie Saunders of National Harbor.

Tickets are available online.

Imagine Exhibitions currently produces over 40 traveling interactive exhibitions around the world. The company maintains an office in Baltimore.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

