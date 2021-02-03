Wizards home games are among NBA’s cheapest; Nats among MLB’s priciest

D.C. sports fans, you already know it costs a lot to go a home game for the Nationals, Washington Football Team and the Capitals. But did you know that going to a Wizards games is a relative bargain?

While you haven’t been in the stands for home games because of the pandemic, sportsbook TN Bets ranks the teams and what fans can expect to pay once they do go back.

TN Books ranks the cost of attending a live professional sporting event based on the cost of one general admission ticket, two beers, a hot dog and parking, based on most recent season prices in the Team Marketing Report’s 2019-2020 Fan Cost Index Report.

Ticket prices for the Nats, the Capitals and the Washington Football team, all rank above their average for their respective leagues.

Going to a home game for the Washington Wizards is relatively inexpensive among NBA teams.

Attending a Wizards home game may be the best value in D.C. It ranks 21st among NBA teams, with an average price of $94.24 to attend a home game. The Wizards average ticket prices rank below the league average. A home game for the New York Knicks is the most expensive in the NBA, at $260.38. A Charlotte Hornets home game is the lease expensive, at $63.11.

At Nats Park, a ticket, beers a hot dog and parking will set you back $95.88, ranking the Nationals the fourth most expensive among MLB teams. Nats Park also has the most expensive hot dog in the MLB, at $7.25.

Attending a Cubs game at Wrigley Field is the most expensive among MLB teams, at $109.78. It’s $96.62 for a Red Sox game and $95.91 for a Yankees game. The cheapest MLB home game is at Chase Field, home of the Arizona Diamondbacks, at $46.38.

The Washington Capitals rank 6th most expensive for a hometown game in the NHL, at $132.45. The New York Rangers top the NHL home game list at $182.43. The Florida Panthers are at the bottom, at $83.96

The cost of an NFL game is by far the most expensive among the four professional sports leagues.

The Washington Football team ranks No. 7 in the NFL for a hometown game, at $191.68. The Las Vegas Raiders top the NFL list, at $236.97, and the Cincinnati Bengals are at the bottom of the NFL list, at $105.69.

