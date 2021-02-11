CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC website woes | Anne Arundel Co. update | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
Reston will get Virginia’s first JW Marriott

Jeff Clabaugh | @wtopclabaugh

February 11, 2021, 10:18 AM

The first JW Marriott in Virginia, seen in a rendering here, will have 250 guest rooms and 90 luxury residences as well as two restaurants, a lounge, a pool, a spa and a fitness center. (Courtesy Comstock Holding Companies)

Developer Comstock Holding Companies has brought on Marriott for its planned, 26-story gleaming glass hotel high-rise at Reston Station, the growing cluster of high-rises at the Wiehle-Reston East Metro stop on the Silver Line.

It will be the first JW Marriott in Virginia and is expected to open in 2024.

The JW Marriott-Reston Station will have 250 guest rooms and 90 luxury residences on the upper floors. The residences levels will have a separate residential lobby entrance and their own amenities including lounge, fitness center and outdoor area.

The hotel itself will include 15,000 square feet of meeting space, two restaurants, a lounge, a pool, a spa and a fitness center.

The hotel and residences will be part of the newest addition to the 60-acre Reston Station development, to be called Reston Row District. It will also include two more office high-rises totaling 500,000-square-feet, a 250-unit residential building, additional retail and a 1.2 acre park.

Demolition of existing, 1970s-era office buildings is already underway.

The JW Marriott will be the first new full-service hotel in Reston since 2008. It is one of two hotels planned for Reston Station.

Reston Station already has several residential and office buildings completed, as well as several restaurants.

