CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC hospital to vaccinate teens | Va. to ease some restrictions | Md. schools set to reopen | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Business & Finance » Reagan National will get…

Reagan National will get an American Express Centurion Lounge

Jeff Clabaugh | @wtopclabaugh

February 17, 2021, 10:52 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
An exterior view of the planned upper-level, post-security Centurion Lounge at Reagan National Airport. (Courtesy Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority)

A lot is changing at Reagan National Airport, and one of the new additions will be an American Express Centurion passenger lounge, the first non-airline passenger lounge at the airport.

Reagan National will be the 16th U.S. airport to have a Centurion Lounge.

The 11,500-square-foot lounge will open by the end of 2022.

Use of the lounge is exclusive for American Express Platinum Card members, Centurion Members and passengers who have a Delta SkyMiles Reserve card. Centurion members can bring up to two guests in their immediate family free of charge. Delta SkyMiles Reserve card members can bring up to two guests for $50 per person.

The Centurion Lounge will have restroom and shower suites and complimentary food and drink menus. It will also have floor-to-ceiling windows with views of the runways and airfield.

All other passenger lounges at Reagan National are airline-specific, including two American Airlines Admirals Clubs, a Delta Sky Club and a United Airlines United Club.

The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority remains on schedule to complete Reagan National’s new 14-gate concourse for commuter flights this year. New TSA security checkpoints for the airport are also in the process of being relocated to the airport’s upper level.

Related News

Recommended

Smarter software could help Air Force cut fuel bills by a million gallons per week

Senators push for more doses and bigger role for VA in vaccine distribution

House committee weighs adding more civil service protections after Schedule F

Past marijuana use doesn't rule out federal jobs for applicants, OPM says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up