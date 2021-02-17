Reagan National will get an American Express Centurion Lounge

A lot is changing at Reagan National Airport, and one of the new additions will be an American Express Centurion passenger lounge, the first non-airline passenger lounge at the airport.

Reagan National will be the 16th U.S. airport to have a Centurion Lounge.

The 11,500-square-foot lounge will open by the end of 2022.

Use of the lounge is exclusive for American Express Platinum Card members, Centurion Members and passengers who have a Delta SkyMiles Reserve card. Centurion members can bring up to two guests in their immediate family free of charge. Delta SkyMiles Reserve card members can bring up to two guests for $50 per person.

The Centurion Lounge will have restroom and shower suites and complimentary food and drink menus. It will also have floor-to-ceiling windows with views of the runways and airfield.

All other passenger lounges at Reagan National are airline-specific, including two American Airlines Admirals Clubs, a Delta Sky Club and a United Airlines United Club.

The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority remains on schedule to complete Reagan National’s new 14-gate concourse for commuter flights this year. New TSA security checkpoints for the airport are also in the process of being relocated to the airport’s upper level.