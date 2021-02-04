New unemployment claims rise sharply in Virginia

First-time filings for unemployment benefits in Virginia last week rose by nearly 4,000 from the previous week, even as initial jobless claims nationwide fell to a two-month low.

First-time filings for unemployment benefits in Virginia last week rose by nearly 4,000 from the previous week, even as initial jobless claims nationwide fell to a two-month low.

The Department of Labor reports more than 22,000 new claims for unemployment benefits in Virginia in the week ending Jan. 30. Initial claims in the District also rose. First time filings in Maryland were little changed.

Nationwide, there were 779,000 new unemployment filings last week, 33,000 fewer than the previous week, and the lowest since November.

Continuing claims, or the number of Americans currently receiving standard unemployment benefits, fell to 4.59 million, down 193,000 from the previous week. The Labor Department does not distinguish between claims that voluntarily ended or ran out.

On an unadjusted basis, excluding seasonal factors, initial jobless claims during the week of Jan. 30 totaled 816,247.

Initial unemployment claims in D.C., Maryland and Virginia, unadjusted, for the week ending Jan. 30:

DC:

Week ending Jan. 30: 1,515

Week ending Jan. 23: 1,292

Maryland:

Week ending Jan. 30: 33,409

Week ending Jan. 23: 33,469

Virginia:

Week ending Jan. 30: 22,296

Week ending Jan. 23: 18,312

The Department of Labor posts weekly initial unemployment claims by state online.