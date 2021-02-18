New filings for state unemployment benefits in Virginia continued to rise last week, following a national trend, although initial claims in both D.C. and Maryland fell.

The Labor Department reports nationwide, another 861,000 claims were filed for standard unemployment benefits during the week ending Feb. 13, 13,000 more than the previous week. On an unadjusted basis, excluding seasonal factors, initial unemployment claims last week totaled 862,351.

As of Feb. 13, 4.49 million Americans were receiving continuing standard unemployment benefits, down by 64,000 from the previous week. The Labor Department does not distinguish between those who have voluntarily ended their benefits and those whose benefits have expired.

Initial jobless claims during the week of Feb. 13, unadjusted, for D.C., Maryland and Virginia:

District of Columbia:

Week ending Feb 13: 1,168

Week ending Feb. 6: 1,480

Maryland:

Week ending Feb. 13: 18,146

Week ending Feb 6: 19,770

Virginia:

Week ending Feb. 13: 21,267

Week ending Feb. 6: 14,203

The Labor Department posts weekly initial unemployment claims by state online.