New unemployment claims fall sharply in Maryland

New filings for unemployment benefits fell sharply in Maryland last week and were lower in Virginia as well. Initial unemployment claims were little changed in the District.

New filings for unemployment benefits fell sharply in Maryland last week and were lower in Virginia as well. Initial unemployment claims were little changed in the District.

Nationwide, initial claims for unemployment benefits last week totaled 793,000, down just 19,000 from the previous week. On an unadjusted basis, excluding seasonal factors, initial claims totaled 813,145 during the week ending Feb. 6.

As of last week, 4.54 million Americans were receiving standard unemployment benefits, down 145,000 from the previous week. The Labor Department does not distinguish between benefits that have expired or recipients who voluntarily stopped receiving them.

Initial unemployment claims during the week ending Feb. 6, unadjusted, for D.C., Maryland and Virginia:

District of Columbia

Week ending Feb. 6: 1,533

Week ending Jan. 30: 1,499

Maryland

Week ending Feb. 6: 16,619

Week ending Jan. 30: 36,366

Virginia

Week ending Feb. 6:16,833

Week ending Jan. 30: 18,177

The Labor Department posts weekly unemployment claims by state online.