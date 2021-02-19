CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Specialist calls J&J vaccine a 'winner' | Youth coping with pandemic | Single-dose vaccinations in Va. | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Lidl opens 15th Maryland store in Wheaton

Jeff Clabaugh | @wtopclabaugh

February 19, 2021, 8:57 AM

lidl produce section

A new Lidl store opens in Wheaton, Maryland. (Courtesy Lidl)Discount grocery store Lidl continues to expand its footprint in the greater Washington area, opening its latest store in Wheaton on Feb. 24, its 15th store in Maryland.

The Wheaton Lidl is located at 2201 Randolph Road.

Lidl last week opened its eighth store in Springfield, in Northern Virginia, at 6801 Commerce St.

In December, Lidl opened new locations in Maryland: in Oxon Hill in Prince George’s County and in Takoma Park in Montgomery County.

Lidl, which opened its first U.S. store in Manassas, Virginia, three years ago, has plans to open a total of 25 new stores by this spring. It recently acquired six former Shoppers Food locations in suburban Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Lidl opened its North American headquarters in Virginia’s Crystal City to kick off its U.S. expansion, and expects to have more than 100 stores across the East Coast by the end of this year.

The first 100 customers at the Wheaton store will get gift cards worth between $5 and $100. The store opens at 8 a.m.

