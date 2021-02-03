Kreative Technologies to quintuple its Fairfax workforce

Fairfax, Virginia-based IT contractor Kreative Technologies will invest $1.5 million to expand its year-old headquarters and quintuple its current workforce of 67, with almost 300 additional hires.

Kreative Technologies is a software development, integration and cybersecurity contractor with commercial and government contractors, focused on health care, finance and defense. Many of its employees have education and medical backgrounds.

The company, a small disadvantaged company operating as an SBA 8(a) certified company, was founded in 2013. It moved to its current 11,000-square-foot location in 2020.

The Fairfax County Economic Development Authority, Virginia Economic Development Partnership and the Virginia Department of Small Business and Supplier Diversity worked with Kreative Technologies on its expansion.

The company will receive consulting services and funding from the Virginia Jobs Investment Program as part of its workforce expansion. The company is eligible for $750 per new job created, for a total of $222,000 for the 296 jobs it expects to create. VJIP is a performance-based incentive, and Kreative Technologies will receive the money after new hires have been on the payroll for at least 90 days.

Kreative Technologies was a 2020 finalist for small contractor of the year in the Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce’s annual GovCon Awards.