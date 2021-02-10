Reston Bullpen includes four pitching and batting tunnels, two full-scale tunnels for high school teams and elite-level players, and two designed specifically for Little League Baseball and softball training.

A state-of-the-art indoor training facility for local Little League and high school teams has opened at the Reston Station mixed-use development on the Silver Line in Virginia.

Developer Comstock Holdings worked with Bradley Baseball Academia to design and construct the 6,000-square-foot facility, called Reston Bullpen at Reston Station. It provides supervised baseball, softball and athletic training.

The facility is free to participating groups and schools that register but is not open to the public.

Teams can schedule practice times for individual and team batting practice, conditioning clinics and skill drills at no cost.

Reston Bullpen includes four pitching and batting tunnels, two full-scale tunnels for high school teams and elite-level players, and two designed specifically for Little League Baseball and softball training.

There is a weight and aerobics gym for coaches to use for training regimens.

The facility is available for 60- to 90-minute reservations.

Bradley Baseball Academia also has relocated its offices to the property and will supervise free coaching clinics for teams.

The facility is open under COVID-19 mitigation protocols.