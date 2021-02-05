DC startup raises $31M to make Zoom easier for teachers

"Class for Zoom" is designed to make day-to-day schoolteacher tasks such as taking attendance, handing out assignments, giving tests, grading work and talking one-on-one with students, easier in a virtual class environment.

D.C.-based Class Technologies D.C.-based Class Technologies Inc., an ed-tech startup founded by Blackboard co-founder Michael Chasen, has raised $30.75 million for its “Class for Zoom” project, a platform designed to make day-to-day schoolteacher tasks such as taking attendance, handing out assignments, giving tests, grading work and talking one-on-one with students, easier in a virtual class environment.

The new funding is on top of $16 million Class Technologies raised last fall. The new round of investment was led by Menlo Park, California-based ed-tech investor Owl Ventures, and included previous investors, including America Online co-founder Steve Case.

Class Technologies is a name change for the company, which was previously called ClassEDU.

“We want to get Class to as many students, teachers and schools as possible, and as quickly as possible,” Chasen said. “As a father of three children, I’ve witnessed the challenges and opportunities education has faced with millions of students and teachers suddenly switching from in-person to online education.”

Class Technologies said it has received interest from more than 6,000 colleges, universities, K-12 schools and corporate training programs for the platform. It has 100 signed contracts for beta or pre-launch access to Class.

The software platform is built on top of the Zoom platform. Class Technologies currently has 65 employees.

Chasen founded D.C.-based Blackboard in 1997, one of the first education-tech companies. Blackboard was acquired by Providence Equity Partners for $1.64 billion in 2011.