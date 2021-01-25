CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Loudoun returning kids to class | WHO team visits virus lab | NPS requiring masks | Local vaccination numbers | Test results in DC, Md., Va.
Home » Business & Finance » WestRock, Carnival fall; AMC…

WestRock, Carnival fall; AMC Entertainment, Moderna rise

The Associated Press

January 25, 2021, 4:21 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:

WestRock Co., down $2.55 to $44.12.

The paper and packaging company said a ransomware attack impacted its operational and information technology systems.

F5 Networks Inc., up $2.93 to $207.25.

The software company completed its $500 million buyout of cloud-computing technology company Volterra.

Moderna Inc., up $15.98 to $147.

The biotechnology company said studies show that its COVID-19 vaccine works against mutated strains of the virus.

Kimberly-Clark Corp., up $4.30 to $136.51.

The maker of Huggies diapers and Kleenex tissue announced a $5 billion stock buyback program after reporting solid fourth-quarter earnings.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc., up 18 cents to $16.58.

The mining company gave investors an encouraging update on its fourth-quarter financial results.

Cardtronics Plc., down $2.05 to $38.81.

The ATM operator is being bought by NCR for about $1.7 billion.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., up 91 cents to $4.42.

The movie theatre operator raised $917 million and said any talk of imminent bankruptcy is off the table.

Carnival Corp., down $1 to $19.22.

The cruise line operator said operations for Carnival Magic, Carnival Paradise and Carnival Valor will be delayed until November.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

USPS creating dashboard to address performance data demands

Vendors remain on edge as CMMC inches closer initial operating capability

Senate confirms Mayorkas as Biden's homeland security chief

Criticized for its market research plan for new cloud program office, DISA changes tune

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up