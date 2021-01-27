Unemployment falls in Maryland, ticks up in Virginia

Unemployment rates continued to fall further in 19 states in December, including Maryland, although Virginia’s statewide unemployment rate was higher.

The unemployment rate in Maryland last month was 6.3% down from 6.8% in November, according to the department’s Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Virginia’s unemployment rate was 4.9%, up from 4.7%.

As of the end of December, total nonfarm payroll jobs in Virginia were still down by 179,900 a year earlier, or a 4.4% decline.

Maryland ended the year with 124,700 fewer jobs than a year earlier, a 4.5% decline.

Hawaii and Nevada had the highest state unemployment rates in December, at 9.3% and 9.2% respectively.

Nebraska and South Dakota tied for the lowest state unemployment rate in December, at 3.0%.

All totaled, 25 states had lower unemployment rates in December then the national average of 6.7%.