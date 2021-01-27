CORONAVIRUS NEWS: WHO: Virus unlikely from China lab | Anne Arundel cancels vaccine appointments | See DC region's vaccine progress | Latest local test results
Unemployment falls in Maryland, ticks up in Virginia

Jeff Clabaugh | @wtopclabaugh

January 27, 2021, 8:48 AM

Unemployment rates continued to fall further in 19 states in December, including Maryland, although Virginia’s statewide unemployment rate was higher.

The unemployment rate in Maryland last month was 6.3% down from 6.8% in November, according to the department’s Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Virginia’s unemployment rate was 4.9%, up from 4.7%.

As of the end of December, total nonfarm payroll jobs in Virginia were still down by 179,900 a year earlier, or a 4.4% decline.

Maryland ended the year with 124,700 fewer jobs than a year earlier, a 4.5% decline.

Hawaii and Nevada had the highest state unemployment rates in December, at 9.3% and 9.2% respectively.

Nebraska and South Dakota tied for the lowest state unemployment rate in December, at 3.0%.

All totaled, 25 states had lower unemployment rates in December then the national average of 6.7%.

