Proposed pharmaceutical plant for Petersburg plans 180 jobs

RICHMOND, Va. — A nonprofit organization says it is planning a new pharmaceutical manufacturing plant in Petersburg that’s expected to create more than 180 new jobs and make drugs for treatment of COVID-19 and other diseases.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports state officials announced Thursday that Civica Inc., a nonprofit organization formed by various U.S. health care providers, plans to invest $124.5 million to establish its first in-house pharmaceutical manufacturing operation in Petersburg.

It’s to be located adjacent to an existing pharmaceuticals factory operated by AMPAC Fine Chemicals.

A key partner is a Richmond-based pharmaceutical development company, which says it received a federal contract to help build a national, strategic reserve of essential medications.

