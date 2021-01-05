New, gated condo community coming to National Harbor

The Flats will include 144 condominiums in a gated enclave within walking distance of National Harbor’s restaurants, shops and waterfront.

National Harbor developer Peterson Companies has enlisted Pulte Homes to build the newest residential addition at National Harbor.

The Flats will include 144 condominiums in a gated enclave within walking distance of National Harbor’s restaurants, shops and waterfront.

The one- and two-bedroom condos all have balconies and some have dens. Prices start in the mid-$400,000 range. Garage parking will be available, as will smart home technology.

Pulte will open The Flats to presales this summer. The project is expected to be completed in summer 2022.

There are currently about 2,500 people living at National Harbor in 1,300 townhomes, condos and apartments.

Peterson Companies expects The Flats condos to sell quickly, based on residential sales trends at National Harbor.

The most recent addition, the 248-unit The Haven condo building, which opened in mid-2018, was ranked as the fastest selling condominium project in the D.C. area by real estate research firm Delta Associates. Fifty percent of its units were presales. All of its condos were sold less than six month after opening.

There are now more than 30 restaurants at National Harbor and, counting Tanger Outlets, 160 retail shops, as well as eight hotels, including MGM National Harbor.