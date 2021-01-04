CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Fauci says vaccinations ramping up | Md. heath officials monitoring for new variant | Latest coronavirus test results in DC region
Home » Business & Finance » Ford replaces Mark LaNeve…

Ford replaces Mark LaNeve as US sales and marketing chief

The Associated Press

January 4, 2021, 2:55 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DETROIT (AP) — Ford Motor Co. is replacing its longtime U.S. sales and marketing chief.

The company said Monday that Mark LaNeve is leaving the position to pursue the next chapter of his professional life.

He’ll be replaced as vice president of sales in the U.S. and Canada by 25-year company veteran Andrew Frick, who now is director of U.S. sales.

The 61-year-old LaNeve was a former marketing chief at General Motors and was behind the popular “mayhem” television ads when he worked in marketing at Allstate Insurance.

He was hired by Ford in 2015.

Ford said Frick has extensive experience across Ford and Lincoln brands in the U.S., Asia, the Caribbean and Central America.

Ford sales were down 17.5% through October due largely to springtime factory shutdowns forced by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The company said LaNeve increased market share during his tenure, leaving a strong foundation.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

In a first, Congress overrides Trump veto of NDAA

TSP yo-yo's back down from November bump

VA restarts collection notices for benefits overpayments after COVID put them on hold

What defense experts say the Biden White House needs to do for innovation in the military

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up