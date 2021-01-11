INAUGURATION NEWS: What you need to know | Bridges, roads and transit | FBI vetting Guard | National Mall closed
Home » Business & Finance » Closing prices for crude…

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

January 11, 2021, 3:26 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for February delivery rose 1 cent to $52.25 a barrel Monday. Brent crude oil for March delivery fell 33 cents to $55.66 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for February delivery fell 2 cents to $1.52 a gallon. February heating oil fell 1 cent to $1.57 a gallon. February natural gas rose 5 cents to $2.75 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for February delivery rose $15.40 to $1,850.80 an ounce. Silver for March delivery rose 65 cents to $25.28 an ounce and March copper fell 11 cents to $3.56 a pound.

The dollar rose to 104.16 Japanese yen from 103.93. The euro fell to $1.2163 from $1.2212.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

Census Bureau director to resign amid criticism over data

New House bill would block Schedule F, and anything else like it

Security, COVID, politics make feds question workplace safety

Biden proposes $9B for Tech Modernization Fund

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up