Arlington cuts taxicab certificate fees, citing importance of taxis

The Arlington County Board approved a temporary reduction in the Taxicab Certificate Fee, a certificate required for taxis to operate legally in the county, citing the impact COVID-19 has had on taxicab services and their importance as a transportation option.

Fewer people are taking taxis these days because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. But for many of those who are, it is an essential service, particularly for senior citizens and those with disabilities.

The Arlington County Board approved a temporary reduction in the Taxicab Certificate Fee, a certificate required for taxis to operate legally in the Virginia county, citing the impact COVID-19 has had on taxicab services and their importance as a transportation option.

The annual certificate of public convenience and necessity fee has been reduced from $150 per vehicle to $50 per vehicle. The county temporarily waived the fee altogether for wheelchair-accessible vehicles.

“We’ve seen the reduction in taxicab services accelerate during the pandemic, yet they remain an important part of our multi-layered transportation network,” said Arlington County Board Chair Matt de Ferranti. “Their services include wheelchair-accessible vehicles in their fleets, vehicles that are critically important to many in our disability community.”

There are six taxicab companies operating in Arlington County.

The reduced certificate fees will mean a $49,650 reduction in revenues for the county in 2021, if there is the same number of renewals as there was in 2020.