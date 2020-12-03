CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC update includes stimulus check, delayed HS sports | Md. couple on surviving 2020 | Latest test results
Pandemic prompts extension of crab-pot season in Virginia

The Associated Press

December 3, 2020, 9:53 AM

NORFOLK, Va. — Regulators of Virginia’s fisheries have decided to extend the traditional crab pot season. And they say it shouldn’t have a big impact on the crab populations in the Chesapeake Bay.

The Virginian-Pilot reported Thursday that the Virginia Marine Resources Commission extended the crab pot season by 20 days, until Dec. 19. The goal is to make up for losses caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The commission said that social distancing restrictions and stay-at-home orders have cut demand at restaurants.

