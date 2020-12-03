CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC update includes stimulus check, delayed HS sports | Md. couple on surviving 2020 | Latest test results
Home » Business & Finance » New unemployment claims in…

New unemployment claims in Virginia fall for first time in 14 weeks

Jeff Clabaugh | @wtopclabaugh

December 3, 2020, 8:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Nationwide unemployment claims totaled 712,000 last week. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/designer491)

New filings for standard unemployment benefits in Virginia fell last week, the first weekly decline in initial claims in the state since late August.

Initial claims for unemployment benefits were also lower in both D.C. and Maryland, following a lower national trend seen last week.

The Labor Department reports initial filings for standard unemployment benefits nationwide totaled 712,000 in the week ending Nov. 28, the first decline nationally in three weeks.

Continuing claims, or the number of Americans currently receiving standard unemployment benefits, also fell to 5.52 million, down 569,000 from the previous week.

Continuing claims have declined weekly since September. The Labor Department does not distinguish between claims that ended voluntarily or that expired.

Nationwide, the number of initial claims on an unadjusted basis totaled 713,824.

Initial claims for unemployment benefits in D.C., Maryland and Virginia, unadjusted, in the week ending Nov. 28:

District of Columbia:

  • Week ending Nov. 28: 992
  • Week ending Nov. 21: 1,125

Maryland:

  • Week ending Nov. 28: 8,590
  • Week ending Nov. 21: 13,803

Virginia:

  • Week ending Nov. 28: 11,149
  • Week ending Nov. 21: 12,234

The Department of Labor posts initial unemployment claims by state online.

Related News

Recommended

AP sources: Biden picks Lloyd Austin as secretary of defense

Congress will take up 1-week stopgap to keep government running through Dec. 18

Congress will let federal employees carry over more annual leave into 2021

Air Force’s next hack of the federal procurement system: One-year funding

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up