New unemployment claims in Virginia fall for first time in 14 weeks

New filings for standard unemployment benefits in Virginia fell last week, the first weekly decline in initial claims in the state since late August.

Initial claims for unemployment benefits were also lower in both D.C. and Maryland, following a lower national trend seen last week.

The Labor Department reports initial filings for standard unemployment benefits nationwide totaled 712,000 in the week ending Nov. 28, the first decline nationally in three weeks.

Continuing claims, or the number of Americans currently receiving standard unemployment benefits, also fell to 5.52 million, down 569,000 from the previous week.

Continuing claims have declined weekly since September. The Labor Department does not distinguish between claims that ended voluntarily or that expired.

Nationwide, the number of initial claims on an unadjusted basis totaled 713,824.

Initial claims for unemployment benefits in D.C., Maryland and Virginia, unadjusted, in the week ending Nov. 28:

District of Columbia:

Week ending Nov. 28: 992

Week ending Nov. 21: 1,125

Maryland:

Week ending Nov. 28: 8,590

Week ending Nov. 21: 13,803

Virginia:

Week ending Nov. 28: 11,149

Week ending Nov. 21: 12,234

