New Jaguar, Land Rover dealership coming to Fairfax County

Beyer Automotive Group will move its Land Rover dealership from Alexandria, Virginia, to Fairfax County and add Jaguar.

Editor’s note: Rep. Don Beyer sold his stake in Beyer Automotive Group last year and is no longer a co-owner of Beyer Automotive Group. This story has been updated.

Beyer Automotive Group will relocate its 22-year-old Land Rover dealership on Duke Street in Alexandria to a new dealership in Fairfax County, Virginia.

The new dealership will sit at 5636 S. Van Dorn St. in Fairfax County just inside the Capital Beltway, outside of the City Alexandria.

The group will add Jaguar to the dealership.

Chesapeake Contracting has begun construction on the 50,000-square-foot, two-story building on six acres. It will include a 14-car showroom, 25 service bays and an upscale interior.

It will open in early 2022.

Beyer said it has outgrown its current location.

“Currently, we sell over 100 luxury vehicles each month and we could sell more if we had the space,” said John Altman, COO of Beyer Automotive Group. “Our new facility will also allow us to add the iconic Jaguar brand to our sales and service offering.”

It will be the largest Jaguar Land Rover dealership in the Mid-Atlantic.

Falls Church, Virginia-based Beyer Automotive Group currently owns eight dealerships in Northern Virginia, selling Subaru, Kia, Volvo, Volkswagen, Mazda and Land Rover vehicles. It also carries a large inventory of used vehicles.

Virginia Rep. Don Beyer, and his brother Mike, purchased a Volvo dealership from their father, Donald Beyer, Sr., in 1986, forming Beyer Automotive Group. Don Beyer sold his stake in the business to his brother in 2019.