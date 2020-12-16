HOLIDAY NEWS: Christmas forecast | Christmas displays in Northern Va. | Local holiday happenings
Kaiser Permanente plans $100M medical center in Waldorf

Jeff Clabaugh | @wtopclabaugh

December 16, 2020, 9:42 AM

The 100,000-square-foot medical centerin Waldorf, Maryland, seen in this conceptual rendering will include primary and specialty care, as well as 24/7 advanced urgent care. (Courtesy Kaiser Permanente)

Kaiser Permanente, one of the largest health services providers in the D.C. region, will break ground soon on a 100,000-square-foot, $100 million medical center in Waldorf, Maryland.

The company has purchased a 23-acre site at 4149 Crain Highway, at the intersection of Crain Highway and Billingsley Road, where it will build a multiphase medical center, with the first phase scheduled to open in early 2025.

Kaiser Permanente currently has more than 14,000 members in Charles County, and it expects that to increase by 50% over the next eight years.

The medical center will include primary and specialty care, as well as 24/7 advanced urgent care. Other departments will include pharmacy, clinical labs and diagnostic imaging. The medical center will employ 300 staff members, including new hires.

“As the region’s leading integrated health system and largest non-profit health care organization, we look forward to bringing award-winning doctors and our innovative care delivery system to Charles County,” said Ruth Williams-Brinkley, region president for Kaiser Permanente. “This acquisition is part of our aggressive expansion plan that aims to provide current and future members with conveniently located high-quality care.”

Kaiser Permanente has more than 770,000 members and 1,600 physicians, with 34 medical offices in Maryland, Virginia and the District. It has a total of 12.4 million members in eight states.

