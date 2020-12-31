CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US reaches grim milestone | Biden to speed release of vaccines | Pfizer says vaccine works against variant | Latest test results
Home » Business & Finance » How major US stock…

How major US stock indexes fared Thursday

The Associated Press

December 31, 2020, 4:51 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 2020 at more record highs Thursday, closing out one of the most tumultuous years in recent memory.

The latest gains added to the stunning rebound for stocks in 2020 after markets took a nosedive in the spring as the coronavirus pandemic took hold. All told, the S&P 500 ended the year up 16%, or roughly 18% including dividends, while the Dow gained 7.2%.

U.S. markets will be closed for New Years Day on Friday.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 index rose 24.03 points, or 0.6%, to 3,756.07.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 196.92 points, or 0.7%, to 30,606.48.

The Nasdaq composite picked up 18.28 points, or 0.1%, to 12,888.28.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 5.14 points, or 0.3%, to 1,974.86.

For the week:

The S&P 500 rose 53.01 points, or 1.4%.

The Dow is gained 406.61 points, or 1.4%.

The Nasdaq added 83.55 points, or 0.7%.

The Russell 2000 fell 29.09 points, or 1.5%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 rose 525.29 points, or 16.3%

The Dow gained 2,068.04 points, or 7.2%.

The Nasdaq climbed 3,915.68 points, 43.6%.

The Russell 2000 picked up 306.39 points, or 18.4%.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

Bumper crop of TSP millionaires

Repaying your 2020 deferred taxes: What you need to know

What do feds think about the events at the Capitol on Jan. 6?

GSA data skills catalog promotes ‘learning culture’ of Federal Data Strategy

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up