HOLIDAY NEWS: Celebrate safer amid pandemic | Christmas weather in DC region | Post offices see rush of shippers | Christmas displays in Northern Va.
Home » Business & Finance » How major US stock…

How major US stock indexes fared Monday

The Associated Press

December 14, 2020, 4:54 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Stocks closed mostly lower on Wall Street Monday after an early rally evaporated.

The reversal left the S&P 500 index with its fourth straight decline, something that hasn’t happened since September. Losses in the financial, industrial and health care sectors outweighed gains by technology stocks and companies that rely on consumer spending.

Investors are still waiting to see whether Congress can break a logjam on delivering more aid to people, businesses and local governments affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 fell 15.97 points, or 0.4%, to 3,647.49.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 184.82 points, or 0.6%, to 29,861.55.

The Nasdaq composite rose 62.17 points, or 0.5%, to 12,440.04.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies gained 2.16 points, or 0.1%, to 1,913.86.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 416.71 points, or 12.9%.

The Dow is up 1,323.11 points, or 4.6%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,467.43 points, or 38.6%.

The Russell 2000 is up 245.39 points, or 14.7%.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

SolarWinds incident should be a catalyst to rethink federal cybersecurity

Omnibus endorses 1% federal pay raise, gives feds more time to repay deferred payroll taxes

$900B COVID relief bill passed by Congress, sent to Trump

2021 spending bill: Cyber, federal buildings are winners, IT modernization is a loser

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up