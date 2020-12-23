HOLIDAY NEWS: Track Santa | Christmas displays in Northern Va. | How to fight gift card scams | Local holiday happenings | Grocery stores: What's opened? Closed?
Home » Business & Finance » DC home prices up…

DC home prices up 10% and more are for sale

Jeff Clabaugh | @wtopclabaugh

December 23, 2020, 8:48 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

D.C.’s short supply of homes got a bit of a reprieve in November, with some Washington neighborhoods seeing more new listings than others.

But the median price of what sold in the District in November was $682,500, up 10% from a year ago. The number of sales was up 19%, according to Long & Foster data.

“The numbers are slightly shocking. Considering how slow the winter months typically are, the real estate market is still seeing the effects of the delayed spring market,” said Larry “Boomer” Foster, president of Long & Foster Real Estate.

“There are high numbers in units sold and median sale prices, along with all-time low mortgage rates, so people are still out buying in large numbers.”

Sellers in D.C. received, on average, 99.7% of list price, with average selling prices over list in several neighborhoods.

Overall, for-sale inventory was up 1% from a year ago.

New listings are now staying ahead of sales, with 1,045 homes coming on the market in D.C. last month, and 848 homes sold.

In Dupont and Logan Circles, the 116 active listings as of the end of November was almost double a year ago. Listings in Southwest and Waterfront were up 76%. The number of homes for sale in Penn Quarter and Shaw was up 54%, and the 239 active listings in Adams Morgan and U Street were up 52%.

Below is a market snapshot of D.C. home sales and listings by neighborhood, courtesy Long & Foster Real Estate:

Click to enlarge. (Courtesy Long & Foster)

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

$900B COVID relief bill passed by Congress, sent to Trump

From JEDI to CIA to TIC: The stories that made 2020

$2.3T omnibus, COVID-19 relief package shows signs agencies learned a thing or two during initial pandemic response

Omnibus endorses 1% federal pay raise, gives feds more time to repay deferred payroll taxes

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up