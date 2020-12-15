HOLIDAY NEWS: Track Santa | Christmas displays in Northern Va. | How to fight gift card scams | Local holiday happenings | Grocery stores: What's opened? Closed?
Home » Business & Finance » Closing prices for crude…

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

December 15, 2020, 3:30 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for January delivery rose 63 cents to $47.62 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude oil for February delivery rose 47 cents to $50.76 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for January delivery rose 1 cent to $1.33 a gallon. January heating oil rose 1 cent to $1.46 a gallon. January natural gas was unchanged at $2.68 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for February delivery rose $23.20 to $1,855.30 an ounce. Silver for March delivery rose 60 cents to $24.64 an ounce and March copper rose 2 cents $3.54 a pound.

The dollar fell to 103.70 Japanese yen from 104.07 yen. The euro rose to $1.2157 from $1.2147.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

2021 spending bill: Cyber, federal buildings are winners, IT modernization is a loser

Biden: Cardona right pick to lead education through pandemic

$2.3T omnibus, COVID-19 relief package shows signs agencies learned a thing or two during initial pandemic response

From JEDI to CIA to TIC: The stories that made 2020

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up