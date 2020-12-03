CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md.'s vaccine plan | US virus deaths hit grim record | Pfizer vaccine inches forward | Latest test results
Home » Business & Finance » Closing prices for crude…

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

December 3, 2020, 3:47 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for January delivery rose 36 cents to $45.64 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude oil for February delivery rose 46 cents to $48.71 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for January delivery rose 2 cents to $1.26 a gallon. January heating oil rose 3 cents to $1.39 a gallon. January natural gas fell 27 cents to $2.51 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for February delivery rose $10.90 to $1,841.10 an ounce. Silver for March delivery rose 6 cents to $24.14 an ounce and March copper was little changed at $3.49 a pound.

The dollar fell to 103.97 Japanese yen from 104.56 yen. The euro rose to $1.2143 from $1.2100.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

Congress will take up 1-week stopgap to keep government running through Dec. 18

14 Fort Hood soldiers fired, suspended over violence at base

Congress will let federal employees carry over more annual leave into 2021

Survey: The changing views of federal telework

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up