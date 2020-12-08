Amazon to open 2 stations in Virginia, create 200 jobs

Amazon announced Tuesday the company will open two delivery stations in Virginia's Norfolk and Hampton next year.

NORFOLK, Va. — Amazon announced Tuesday the company will open two delivery stations in Virginia next year that are expected to create more than 200 full-time and part-time jobs.

News outlets report the stations in Norfolk and Hampton will load packages into vehicles to be delivered to customers.

Hampton Mayor Donnie Tuck said the company’s plan to open a station in his city is “beyond fantastic.”

The director of economic development in Norfolk said officials in that city are looking forward to helping the company hire from the local community.

Amazon is building two other centers in Hampton Roads that are expected to create a total of 1,500 jobs.

